The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,562 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 243.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 93.8% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 185.2% in the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.84. The company had a trading volume of 255,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,233,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.16. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.37 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $319.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.05, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.88.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.