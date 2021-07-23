The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WEGRY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS WEGRY traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,391. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.40. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

