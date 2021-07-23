The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 247,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 116,340 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 212,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WU opened at $23.03 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

In related news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at $12,966,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

