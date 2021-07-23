Think Investments LP Sells 46,800 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Think Investments LP decreased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,800 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 46,800 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 4.8% of Think Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Think Investments LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $28,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.62. The company had a trading volume of 119,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,611,921. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $162.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.58. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $87.51 and a twelve month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

