Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Federal Signal worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,290,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,843,000 after purchasing an additional 254,866 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,062,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,976,000 after purchasing an additional 154,270 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,846,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,731,000 after purchasing an additional 38,442 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,329,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,932,000 after purchasing an additional 104,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,290,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,417,000 after purchasing an additional 138,228 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $38.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $43.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FSS shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

