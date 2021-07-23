Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Xperi were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at $1,549,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,571,000 after purchasing an additional 43,243 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xperi alerts:

In other news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $153,776.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,016.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPER opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.71. Xperi Holding Co. has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $25.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.24.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Xperi had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.78 million. Research analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Xperi’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

XPER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

Further Reading: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.