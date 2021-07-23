Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 438,177 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 220,540 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 72.5% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 115.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,471,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,514,000 after acquiring an additional 26,468,433 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the first quarter worth approximately $539,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 28.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,384,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 9.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BBD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NYSE BBD opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.96. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.08.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 29.73%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand and time deposits, savings deposits, mutual funds, and a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange services, corporate finance and investment banking services, and hedge and finance services, including working capital financing.

