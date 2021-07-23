Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 64.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,731 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 127,815 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 86.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 68.4% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $27.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.82. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $29.08.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $45,930.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,622 shares in the company, valued at $43,566.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas A. Austin sold 2,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $61,370.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,221. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

