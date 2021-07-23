Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 12,524 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,524 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 83,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Marriott International by 1,296.2% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 55,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 51,965 shares in the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist lifted their price target on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.35.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $138.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.77. The stock has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.34 and a beta of 1.88. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.30 and a 1-year high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International, Inc. operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments.

