Thunderbird Partners LLP Sells 944,652 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Thunderbird Partners LLP lowered its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 31.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,086,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 944,652 shares during the period. Western Digital makes up about 11.7% of Thunderbird Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Thunderbird Partners LLP’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $139,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.74. 56,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202,646. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 56.02 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WDC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. lifted their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.09.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.