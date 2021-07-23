Tidal Finance 1-Day Volume Tops $50,526.00 (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Tidal Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.31 million and $50,526.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tidal Finance has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tidal Finance Profile

TIDAL is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidal Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

