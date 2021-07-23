Titan Coin Price Hits $0.0013 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Titan Coin has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $527.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Titan Coin has traded 32.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin (TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

