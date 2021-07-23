Tolar (TOL) Price Down 29.8% This Week

Tolar (CURRENCY:TOL) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Tolar coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tolar has traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tolar has a market capitalization of $886,193.90 and approximately $18,490.00 worth of Tolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00048117 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00014560 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.12 or 0.00852851 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Tolar Profile

Tolar (CRYPTO:TOL) is a coin. Tolar’s total supply is 760,245,687 coins and its circulating supply is 215,107,791 coins. Tolar’s official Twitter account is @TolarHashNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tolar is tolar.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HashNET is a platform designed for scalable, fast, secure and fair transactions. It employs Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and the consensus algorithm that aims to keep all positive characteristics of blockchain technology while increasing throughput to more than 200,000 transactions per second. “

