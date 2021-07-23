Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Toll Brothers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $55.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.97. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $35.77 and a fifty-two week high of $68.88. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $130,920.00. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $67,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,498.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,280 over the last three months. 10.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $60,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

