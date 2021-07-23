TON Token (TON) Market Cap Achieves $369,065.22

TON Token (CURRENCY:TON) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One TON Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. TON Token has a market cap of $369,065.22 and approximately $13,227.00 worth of TON Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TON Token has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00048741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00014346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.90 or 0.00870606 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About TON Token

TON is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2020. TON Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,827,685 coins. TON Token’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon . The official website for TON Token is toncommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

Buying and Selling TON Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TON Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TON Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TON Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

