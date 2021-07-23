Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Grows Position in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) by 82.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,724 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 18,006 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Global Partners were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Global Partners during the first quarter valued at $366,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Global Partners by 70.8% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 20,164 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Partners during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Global Partners by 958.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 94,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in Global Partners by 16.1% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 112,301 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 15,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Partners alerts:

Shares of Global Partners stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.62. Global Partners LP has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 1.14%. Analysts forecast that Global Partners LP will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.575 dividend. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Global Partners’s payout ratio is currently 77.97%.

In other Global Partners news, Director Robert J. Mccool sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $70,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,874.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Global Gp Llc acquired 9,120 shares of Global Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.18 per share, for a total transaction of $238,761.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 71,318 shares of company stock worth $1,910,761 over the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Global Partners from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Global Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.