Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.36. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$4.24, with a volume of 20,559 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on TOT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.88.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$189.90 million and a P/E ratio of -4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.32, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.34.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$93.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$101.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Total Energy Services Inc. will post -0.3960667 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.54 per share, with a total value of C$1,090,008.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 268,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,219,900.62. Insiders purchased 452,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,923,659 in the last three months.

About Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.