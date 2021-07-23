TouchCon Market Cap Tops $60,531.80 (TOC)

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One TouchCon coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TouchCon has a total market capitalization of $60,531.80 and approximately $39,820.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TouchCon has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TouchCon Coin Profile

TouchCon is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,000,000 coins. The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org . TouchCon’s official message board is medium.com/@touchconinfo . TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

