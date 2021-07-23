TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Raymond James

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TPIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $41.94 on Friday. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -64.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.66.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TPI Composites will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 1,397 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $63,814.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,295.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 25,423 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $1,249,540.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,284.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,355 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,534. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in TPI Composites by 251.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.