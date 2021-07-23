Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $190.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TSCO. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $191.45.

TSCO opened at $182.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.91. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $127.78 and a 1-year high of $200.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.64%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 22.4% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 13,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

