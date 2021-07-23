Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 568 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 678% compared to the typical daily volume of 73 put options.

Shares of ZION opened at $50.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.50. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $60.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

In related news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David E. Blackford sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $32,239.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,131 shares of company stock worth $1,376,855. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 74.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

