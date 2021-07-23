Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 2,246 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,114% compared to the average volume of 185 put options.
Several research firms recently weighed in on PHG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.
Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $47.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $44.24 and a one year high of $61.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.12.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 185.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.79% of the company’s stock.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.