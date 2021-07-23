Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 2,246 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,114% compared to the average volume of 185 put options.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PHG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $47.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $44.24 and a one year high of $61.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.12.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 6.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 185.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

