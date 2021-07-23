Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 416.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000.

NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $54.05. 9,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,814. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.58. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%.

