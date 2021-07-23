Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Sells 191 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,129,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,565,349,000 after purchasing an additional 149,651 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in General Dynamics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,198,584,000 after purchasing an additional 421,493 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $552,743,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $637,887,000 after acquiring an additional 79,770 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.47.

NYSE GD traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $191.08. 4,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $197.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

