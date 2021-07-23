TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRSWF. TD Securities decreased their price target on TransAlta Renewables from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of TRSWF opened at $17.36 on Friday. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $19.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.58.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

