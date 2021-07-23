TransAlta (TSE:TA) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$13.50 to C$14.50. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. TransAlta traded as high as C$12.64 and last traded at C$12.64, with a volume of 46717 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.53.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TransAlta to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.75.

In other news, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 168,831 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total value of C$1,848,699.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$576,922.65.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.83.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$642.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post -0.1889914 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.00%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

