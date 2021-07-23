Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) was down 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.20 and last traded at $29.34. Approximately 7,597 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,023,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.61.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TBIO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Translate Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.74 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.82.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBIO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 18,660 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 10,311 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

