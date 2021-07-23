Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Travelzoo in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TZOO. TheStreet upgraded Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ascendiant Capital Markets upgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelzoo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $14.41 on Friday. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $165.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 2.11.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 737.10% and a negative net margin of 17.78%.

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $827,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $167,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,349 shares in the company, valued at $907,850.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 100,805 shares of company stock worth $1,710,788 and sold 51,686 shares worth $861,152. Corporate insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the first quarter worth $209,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the first quarter worth $1,314,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 2.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 43,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 26.2% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.48% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

