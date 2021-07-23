Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.93

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$45.93 and last traded at C$45.47, with a volume of 7545 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$45.39.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$39.75 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Trisura Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$79.44.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$136.34. The company has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$64.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$66.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 1.5948512 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

