Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 14.39%.

Shares of TBK traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.67. 208,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.07. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $97.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley raised Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Triumph Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.57.

In related news, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $153,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,215,583.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,259 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,924 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

