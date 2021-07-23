True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$7.50 at Raymond James

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a market perfom rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.04.

TSE TNT.UN opened at C$7.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.47. True North Commercial REIT has a 12-month low of C$5.30 and a 12-month high of C$7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$660.86 million and a P/E ratio of 20.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.74%.

About True North Commercial REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

