TrueDeck (TDP) Market Capitalization Hits $539,677.54

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 23rd. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $539,677.54 and approximately $18,892.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrueDeck has traded 28.8% higher against the dollar. One TrueDeck coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00048878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014746 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $286.11 or 0.00861900 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005868 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck (CRYPTO:TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

