TrueFi (TRU) Market Cap Hits $17.82 Million

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One TrueFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000392 BTC on exchanges. TrueFi has a market cap of $17.82 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TrueFi

TrueFi (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

