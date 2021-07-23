Truist Lowers APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $20.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price objective trimmed by Truist from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

APA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut shares of APA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of APA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of APA from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of APA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.76.

APA stock opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.14. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.12, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 4.93. APA has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $24.30.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. On average, analysts forecast that APA will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Appaloosa LP bought a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter valued at $26,940,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in APA by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,991,000 after buying an additional 1,449,472 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter valued at $20,567,000. Arctis Global LLC bought a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter valued at $23,028,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,038,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,297,000 after buying an additional 1,133,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

