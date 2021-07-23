TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Announces Earnings Results

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 27.95%.

Shares of NASDAQ TRST traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.70. 79,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,079. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.08. The stock has a market cap of $630.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.19. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $41.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

