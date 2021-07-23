TTM Technologies, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:TTMI)

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for TTM Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TTM Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $526.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TTM Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.04.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $13.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.64.

In related news, COO Philip Titterton sold 6,809 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $97,845.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,857.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $98,044.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,577 shares of company stock valued at $403,136 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

