Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 93.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,127 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 224.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 26.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 19,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $1,268,813.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,478,193.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $11,266,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,320,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $59.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.57. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.45. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $66.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.70.

Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

