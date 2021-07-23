Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 101,162 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HPQ. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

