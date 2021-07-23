Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 47.37 ($0.62). Tullow Oil shares last traded at GBX 46.77 ($0.61), with a volume of 9,625,543 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 34 ($0.44) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 55.77. The firm has a market cap of £677.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73.

In other news, insider Les Wood bought 953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £447.91 ($585.20). Also, insider Mitch Ingram bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £29,500 ($38,541.94).

About Tullow Oil (LON:TLW)

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

