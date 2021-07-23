Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.06% of Twilio worth $33,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,689,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,136 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,618,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,505 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,540,198,000 after acquiring an additional 205,428 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,534,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,204,416,000 after buying an additional 81,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,715,000 after buying an additional 943,403 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $405.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $354.53. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.78 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $216.23 and a one year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.44 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.69.

In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.62, for a total transaction of $598,135.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total value of $1,019,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,961 shares of company stock valued at $29,116,591 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

