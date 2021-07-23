Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Has $582,000 Stock Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,434 shares during the quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $77,133,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 480.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,676,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,075 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 368.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,101,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,024 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,019,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $21,066,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,151,933.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

MTG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.63. 43,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.76. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $15.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 37.50%. The firm had revenue of $295.74 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTG. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGIC Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

