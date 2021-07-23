Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Invests $207,000 in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,184,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,147,650,000 after purchasing an additional 201,874 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in American Express by 2.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,833,273,000 after buying an additional 296,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,332,930,000 after buying an additional 194,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Express by 6.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,294,095 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,314,558,000 after buying an additional 553,665 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $816,426,000. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP traded up $4.54 on Friday, hitting $175.44. 315,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,624,427. The stock has a market cap of $140.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.70. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $174.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

