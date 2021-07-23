Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Invests $51,000 in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 357,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,295 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.4% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 88,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,518,000 after buying an additional 1,033,061 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 145,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after buying an additional 37,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 387,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,115,000 after buying an additional 27,040 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $70.89. 44,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,143,884. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $70.88. The company has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.29.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,704 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,387 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

