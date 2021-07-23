Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Invests $74,000 in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total value of $266,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total value of $17,398,110.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 356,407 shares of company stock worth $110,030,350 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.04.

EL traded up $4.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $330.88. 14,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,084. The business’s 50 day moving average is $308.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.75 and a 12-month high of $328.65. The firm has a market cap of $119.95 billion, a PE ratio of 87.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.