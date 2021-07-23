Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at $715,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 660.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 21,997 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at $1,473,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at $583,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at $3,397,000. 11.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto stock traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,845,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.05. Li Auto Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -191.13.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. reduced their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Li Auto currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.72.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

