Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 126 SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 126 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,174,247,000 after buying an additional 151,778 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,969,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,245,000 after buying an additional 10,747 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,699,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $838,842,000 after buying an additional 59,569 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,236,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,411,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 436.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,958,000 after buying an additional 970,591 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $568.93. 5,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,764. The company has a fifty day moving average of $569.01. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $217.23 and a one year high of $608.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 28.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total transaction of $2,776,496.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,918.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total value of $242,794.91. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,326.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and have sold 26,096 shares valued at $15,183,023. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SIVB. Truist lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $615.13.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.