Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.38.

MA traded up $9.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $391.62. The company had a trading volume of 134,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,896. The company has a market cap of $388.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.36, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $370.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,256,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,584 shares of company stock worth $94,566,929 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

