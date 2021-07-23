Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires New Shares in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 169,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,376,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,744,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 137,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,633,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,835,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 55,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,170,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

WTM stock opened at $1,127.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,153.09. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $752.10 and a 1 year high of $1,267.52.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($17.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 53.75%.

Separately, TheStreet cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.