Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New Investment in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,892 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $61,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $71,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,149.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,574.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $61.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.00. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $93.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.83.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.88.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

