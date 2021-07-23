Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New Investment in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,032,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,445 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,413,000 after buying an additional 1,361,445 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,230,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,050,000 after buying an additional 1,378,912 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,913,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,122,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,559,000 after buying an additional 234,530 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Z has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.25.

Z opened at $110.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.25. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $208.11. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 691.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

In related news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 987 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $105,214.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,713.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.38, for a total transaction of $631,900.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,787 shares of company stock worth $7,686,473. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

